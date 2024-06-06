Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,765. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,817 shares of company stock worth $5,108,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.