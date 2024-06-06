Cibc World Markets Corp Has $34.80 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,582. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $340.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

