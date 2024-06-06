Cibc World Markets Corp Has $44.71 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,234,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,116. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

