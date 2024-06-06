Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $762.83. 553,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,436. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $760.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.09.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

