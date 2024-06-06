Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $70.25 Million in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $433.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

