Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.05. Cielo shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 24,872 shares trading hands.

Cielo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $517.75 million during the quarter.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

