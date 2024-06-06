Citigroup Trims Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Target Price to $8.00

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SHCO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.73. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

