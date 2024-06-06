Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2075711625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Down 51.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

