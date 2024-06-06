Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.87% of Cloudflare worth $242,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. 2,430,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,741 shares of company stock worth $60,557,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

