Comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $45.23 million 47.76 -$328.07 million ($1.60) -5.68 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.68%.

Risk and Volatility

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -765.90% -79.96% -56.45% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Genocea Biosciences



Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

