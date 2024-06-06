Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.78 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $60.79 or 0.00085658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $506.01 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,386 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

