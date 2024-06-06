Compound (COMP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $59.61 or 0.00084259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $496.20 million and $24.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,438 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,385.88523538 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 60.70185358 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $29,195,887.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

