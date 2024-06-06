Concordium (CCD) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $502,752.33 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,182,839,985 coins and its circulating supply is 9,525,799,668 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

