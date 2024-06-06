Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.98

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.98 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 102.90 ($1.32). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 146,379 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,090.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.