CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 6.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $98.90. Approximately 356,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 517,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Barclays PLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

