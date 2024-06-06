Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,070 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 348,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Copart by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 84,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,916. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.