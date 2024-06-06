Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,076 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Copart by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 84,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Copart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Copart by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 3,620,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,916. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

