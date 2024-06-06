Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.25

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.25 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 72.32 ($0.93), with a volume of 1206753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.94).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £554.18 million, a PE ratio of 811.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 29.39.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,755.16). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

