Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 30,000,000 Shares

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

