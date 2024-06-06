Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $29.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 529,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,793. The company has a market cap of $885.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Couchbase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Couchbase by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

