Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $19.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 327,529 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Couchbase Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.