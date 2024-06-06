Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading Down 9.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Country Garden Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
