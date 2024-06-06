Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

