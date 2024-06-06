Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Down 0.7%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €48.33 ($52.53) and last traded at €48.91 ($53.16). Approximately 517,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.26 ($53.54).

Covestro Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

