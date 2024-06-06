CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 32,496 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

