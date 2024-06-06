Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

PESI opened at $10.28 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

