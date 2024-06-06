Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Critical Comparison

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4.31% -2.74% -1.09% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $45.17 million 0.91 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -18.81 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Realities.

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creative Realities and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

