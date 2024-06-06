Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

