Critical Review: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) vs. Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 16.27% 11.77% 8.37% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.63%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Mobile Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $64.18 million 3.91 $20.95 million $0.52 23.35 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.45 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Mobile Infrastructure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

