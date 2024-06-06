Critical Survey: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

Korn Ferry has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Korn Ferry pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Korn Ferry pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn Ferry has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 7.09 Korn Ferry $2.86 billion 1.19 $209.53 million $2.89 22.37

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn Ferry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 5.34% 12.59% 6.12%

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

