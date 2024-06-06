Critical Survey: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) versus Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion 0.79 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -19.68 Personalis $73.48 million 1.04 -$108.30 million ($1.90) -0.77

Profitability

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fortrea and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Personalis -124.89% -58.31% -37.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortrea and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55 Personalis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fortrea presently has a consensus target price of $32.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Fortrea beats Personalis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

