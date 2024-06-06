Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,202 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,232. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

