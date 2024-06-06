Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,118 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 113.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 23.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.