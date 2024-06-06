Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.29. 3,788,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,342,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

