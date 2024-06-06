Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 1,060,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

