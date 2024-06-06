Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $120.61. 1,262,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,756. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.