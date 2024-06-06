Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 580,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

