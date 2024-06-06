Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,105. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

