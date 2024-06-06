Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,342 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 556,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

