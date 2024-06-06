Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,046.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.