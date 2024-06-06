Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.