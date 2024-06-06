Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 61.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.5 %

DHI traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.34. 356,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,726. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.