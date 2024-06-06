Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,829. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

