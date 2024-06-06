Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.86. 290,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

