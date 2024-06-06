Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.23. 24,976,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,081,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

