Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

