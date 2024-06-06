Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

CGEM opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

