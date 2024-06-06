D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 6.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $107,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.6 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.70. 1,569,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.