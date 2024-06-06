DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $10.22. DecisionPoint Systems shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 180,233 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.71.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

