Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $26.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,093.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,462. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $820.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,139 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,895. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

